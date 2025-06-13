Delhi CM pushes for North West infra upgrade

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday held a high level review meeting on projects in north-west Delhi with MP Yogendra Chandolia and local MLAs at the Delhi Secretariat and directed officials to complete a slew of projects. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (HT Photo)

She told officials to complete the new block of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, which is one of the largest government hospitals in north-west Delhi, and to start the construction of the old age home in Rohini Sector 4. She also directed them to complete the renovation work of the Ring Road from Vikaspuri to Mukarba Chowk.

“This road is one of Delhi’s major traffic corridors used by thousands of commuters daily. Its renovation work must be completed according to high-quality standards,” Gupta said.

She directed that the green belt along the road should be expanded to enhance aesthetic appeal and promote environmental sustainability. “This project should be treated not just as a traffic improvement initiative but as a model of sustainable urban development,” she said, adding that she will personally inspect the progress of the project on June 30.

She also directed that DTC bus stands in the area should be redeveloped for commuter convenience, and that the departments concerned must prioritise desilting of drains before monsoon to prevent water logging, her office said in a statement.

During the meeting, Rithala MLA Kulwant Rana raised the issue of exposed electrical wires in the area. Gupta then instructed the concerned departments to address the issue of exposed electric wires.

Issues related to water logging and poor drainage systems in several villages of Narela were also raised during the meeting. Gupta instructed officials to develop a permanent and robust drainage system in the villages to prevent water logging, filth, and diseases during the monsoon. She further directed departments to conduct site inspections and ensure swift and need-based solutions.

MLAs also raised the issue of unauthorised encroachments on DUSIB lands. In response, Gupta directed DUSIB officials to submit a comprehensive report on all properties under their jurisdiction.

Some MLAs raised the issue of new unauthorised plotting on agricultural land. So Gupta instructed the concerned officers, including district magistrates, to be extra vigilant to ensure such activities do not occur.