Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes Jan Sunwai online, to centralise issue redressal

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched the CM Jan Sunwai portal and mobile app, in a bid to make grievance redressal meetings more accessible to all and centralise resolving the issues, officials aware of the matter said. CM Rekha Gupta also announced the launch of an asset management portal to create a digital record of government land and buildings, and a CM Pragati portal to monitor project progress, approvals and delays in real time. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

At an event held at the Delhi Secretariat, she also launched the integrated e-District services through the Common Service Centre (CSC) Digital Seva Portal, and a secure online platform for economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG) and children with special needs (CWSN) school admissions.

“We are eliminating the distance between government and citizens through technology. These platforms have been introduced to make services transparent, accessible and free from corruption,” CM Gupta said.

Officials said that the CM Jan Sunwai portal has been designed as a unified platform for citizens to lodge complaints pertaining to all Delhi government departments, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Police. Complaints can be registered through the web portal, mobile application, call centre (1902) or offline submission at the Chief Minister’s Office.

Officials said they will attach a unique reference ID to each complaint, which will be shared with complainants through SMS.

The portal comprises a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism, starting with a grievance redressal officer, followed by an appellate authority and then, a final appellate authority. Citizens can send reminders, link complaints and provide feedback, with cases automatically escalated if the resolution is unsatisfactory.

The CM said physical public hearings will continue alongside the digital system. “Citizens can now register grievances from anywhere, and the system ensures accountability and timely resolution,” she said.

The government also launched a new cloud-based digital platform for admissions under the EWS, DG and CWSN categories, comprising mandatory Aadhaar-based identity verification, digital birth certificate validation and integrated income certificate verification. The admission process will be conducted fully online, with automated seat allocation and real-time updates for parents.

“The platform has been developed in coordination with the National Informatics Centre to strengthen transparency. The portal has been designed to prevent duplication and irregularities, and make the admission process fully transparent,” education minister Ashish Sood said.

As part of expanding service access, the government integrated e-District services with the Common Service Centre (CSC) network.

Around 75 services, including income, caste and residence certificates, birth and death certificates, and services related to social welfare, labour and food supplies, will now be available at over 7,000 CSC centres across Delhi for a fee of ₹30 per service.

The CM also announced the launch of an asset management portal to create a digital record of government land and buildings, and a CM Pragati portal to monitor project progress, approvals and delays in real time.

IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “The CM Jan Sunwai Portal and app will enable citizens to lodge and track complaints online, while cybersecurity measures and unified digital systems are being implemented across departments.”

The CM Jan Sunwai Portal is accessible at cmjansunwai.delhi.gov.in, and the mobile app is available for Android users.