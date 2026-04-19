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Delhi CM reviews Metro Phase 4 construction work at RK Ashram Marg

The chief minister discussed the project progress with DMRC officials and directed measures to improve passenger amenities while ensuring minimal disruption to the public.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi:

Chief minister Rekha Gupta inspects the ongoing construction work at R.K. Ashram Marg metro station on Saturday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s chief minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the ongoing construction at the RK Ashram Marg Metro station under phase-4 of the Delhi Metro project on Saturday, officials said.

She directed officials to follow timelines, maintain construction quality and ensure safety standards.

According to officials, the station is being developed as a key interchange hub linking the Blue Line and the Magenta Line. It forms part of the 28.92 km Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor. Work on some sections, including Janakpuri West–Krishna Park Extension and Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park, was completed and opened, while remaining stretches are under construction.

“The Delhi Metro is the lifeline of the Capital, and strict timelines, quality and safety are non-negotiable,” Gupta said during the inspection.

She discussed the project progress with DMRC officials and directed measures to improve passenger amenities while ensuring minimal disruption to the public.

 
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