Delhi CM reviews progress on 53-km Yamuna cycle track project

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday held a high-level review meeting to assess the progress on the 53-km cycle track along the , officials said. The track is proposed from the Wazirabad bridge to NH-24 and will further go up to the Kalindi Kunj biodiversity park. The CM instructed departments to ensure adherence to construction and safety standards. (HT archive)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which is implementing the project, said that the cycle corridor will run along both the banks and cross the Yamuna at selected points to maintain route continuity. The western bank will have a track of 23kms while the eastern bank will have 30kms.

“Most departments have issued no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the project. Approval from the railways are at an advanced stage. The CM directed the departments concerned to prioritise coordination efforts so that work can begin without delay,” said the official.

The project has been divided into three phases and is targeted for completion within three years. Phase I of the project between the Old Yamuna Rail Bridge and NH-24 is expected to start early next year, officials said. Phase II will extend from NH-24 to the Kalindi Kunj biodiversity park, while phase III will connect Wazirabad barrage to the Old Yamuna Rail Bridge.

Officials told the CM that the tender process has been completed and preparatory groundwork is nearing completion. The CM instructed departments to ensure adherence to construction and safety standards. The corridor is aimed at improving non-motorised transport connectivity along Yamuna and creating a continuous green mobility network in the capital, added officials.

Senior DDA officers, irrigation and flood control department, public works department (PWD), railways, power department, Delhi Jal Board and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) attended the meeting at the Delhi Secretariat and discussed inter-agency coordination, status of approvals and phased construction timelines.