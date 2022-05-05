Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi CM says subsidy on electricity to become optional from October 1
delhi news

Delhi CM says subsidy on electricity to become optional from October 1

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement while virtually launching the Delhi Startup Policy.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on May 05, 2022 04:47 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would provide subsidy on electricity to only those citizens of the national capital who would want the same. He said citizens would be asked if they would want to continue with the subsidy and the exercise in this regard would begin soon. 

Kejriwal made the announcement while virtually launching the Delhi Startup Policy. Stating that the Delhi cabinet had passed the Delhi Startup Policy, the AAP convener said, “We are committed towards making Delhi into a startup capital of India.” As part of the policy, Delhi youth would get help to run a business in the national capital with the financial assistance from the government.

The chief minister said the government will form a panel of chartered accountants and lawyers where entrepreneurs can seek help. Stating that the government will provide relief to entrepreneurs, Kejriwal said students of state-run institutes can take off for one-two yrs to focus on their business.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi delhi news arvind kejriwal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP