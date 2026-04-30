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Delhi CM Shri School entrance results declared, admissions for Classes 6 and 9 begin May 2

Delhi government announces CM Shri School entrance exam results for classes 6 and 9; admission starts May 2, with over 70,000 applicants.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 11:30 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday announced the results of the CM Shri School entrance exam for classes 6 and 9, with admission process set to begin on May 2, according to a Directorate of Education (DoE) notice.

The two entrance exams for admission to Class 11 in 75 CM Shri Schools will be held on May 7 and May 9, respectively.

The circular dated April 29 states that selected candidates will receive admission to Delhi’s 75 CM Shri schools based on their ranks, preferences, and proximity criteria under the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009. “The admission formalities will start on May 2 and the last date for reporting for admission will be May 7,” it stated.

The department added that if an eligible candidate does not complete all admission formalities by May 7, their seat will be offered to the next candidate on the waiting list.

The result can be accessed on edudel.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the two entrance exams for admission to Class 11 in 75 CM Shri Schools will be held on May 7 and May 9, respectively, and the results will be announced on May 25.

 
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