Delhi CM Shri School entrance results declared, admissions for Classes 6 and 9 begin May 2

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday announced the results of the CM Shri School entrance exam for classes 6 and 9, with admission process set to begin on May 2, according to a Directorate of Education (DoE) notice.

The two entrance exams for admission to Class 11 in 75 CM Shri Schools will be held on May 7 and May 9, respectively.

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The circular dated April 29 states that selected candidates will receive admission to Delhi’s 75 CM Shri schools based on their ranks, preferences, and proximity criteria under the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009. “The admission formalities will start on May 2 and the last date for reporting for admission will be May 7,” it stated.

The department added that if an eligible candidate does not complete all admission formalities by May 7, their seat will be offered to the next candidate on the waiting list.

The result can be accessed on edudel.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the two entrance exams for admission to Class 11 in 75 CM Shri Schools will be held on May 7 and May 9, respectively, and the results will be announced on May 25.

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{{^usCountry}} For Class 6, the minimum required marks are 60 for the unreserved category and 45 for other categories. For Class 9, the cut off mark is 60 for the reserved category and 40 for other categories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Class 6, the minimum required marks are 60 for the unreserved category and 45 for other categories. For Class 9, the cut off mark is 60 for the reserved category and 40 for other categories. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} HT had reported on April 20 that around 70,000 students applied for admission to classes 6 and 9, and more than 30,000 applied for Class 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT had reported on April 20 that around 70,000 students applied for admission to classes 6 and 9, and more than 30,000 applied for Class 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to a DoE circular, the available seats for classes 6 and 9 are approximately 4,450 and 1,540, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a DoE circular, the available seats for classes 6 and 9 are approximately 4,450 and 1,540, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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