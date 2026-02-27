Delhi CM to inaugurate new block at IHBAS hospital

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta is set to inaugurate a new block at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) on February 28, officials said. CM Gupta visited the Delhi government-run IHBAS in September last year (HT)

They added that the new block will house a revamped out-patient department (OPD) along with several additional departments, which are set to begin operations from the next day of the launch.

The IHBAS caters to a substantial number of neurology and mental health patients, with nearly 2,500 patients visiting the OPD daily, according to hospital data. The institute draws patients not only from Delhi but also from neighbouring north Indian states.

“Established in 1994, the hospital will now be able to handle a significantly higher patient load,” said Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh.

Singh added that the new block will include multiple specialised OPDs, such as neurosurgery, neurology, psychology and geriatric mental health services. A rehabilitation wing and larger waiting halls for patients have also been incorporated.

“The OPD area will nearly double. This will particularly benefit patients coming from neighbouring states, who earlier had to wait for long hours. We have also increased staff strength over the past year to make the new OPD fully functional,” he added.

Hospital director Dr. Rajinder K Dhamija noted that the old OPD building, established nearly three decades ago, faced severe space constraints. “There was a significant shortage of space for OPD services. The new block will address that long-standing issue and improve patient flow and service delivery,” he said.

During CM Gupta’s visit to the Delhi government-run IHBAS in September last year, she highlighted that only about 20% of the institute’s 111 acre of land was being utilised. The CM announced that the government would soon initiate work on a new block at the institute.