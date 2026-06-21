Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta will on Sunday lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations in the city by participating in a special programme at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in south Delhi, officials said, adding that the venue was chosen to promote green living and environmental conservation.

Delhi CM to lead yoga day at Asola Bhatti

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The programme will be held at the Neeli Jheel (blue lake) area of the sanctuary, surrounded by greenery and natural landscapes. The chief minister will perform yoga and encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, senior government officials, environmental experts, eminent citizens and local residents will also attend the event. Last year, Gupta had participated in the yoga programme on the banks of the Yamuna at the Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club.

“Yoga is an ancient cultural heritage of India that has shown the world a path towards health, balance and positive living. Yoga is not merely a form of physical exercise but a science that brings harmony among the body, mind and soul. In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, yoga helps individuals achieve mental peace, energy and self-confidence,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said that owing to the efforts and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said that owing to the efforts and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. {{/usCountry}}

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“Today, crores of people across countries around the world observe the day by practising yoga and paying tribute to this great Indian tradition. It is a matter of pride for every Indian that the country’s cultural heritage has received global recognition,” she said.

After the yoga session, Gupta will inspect the Viksit Bharat Nursery within the sanctuary and review activities related to indigenous trees and plants, biodiversity promotion and conservation measures, officials said. She will also inspect plantation drives in the Asola region and the Southern Ridge. The Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary is part of the Aravalli range.