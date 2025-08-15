Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
Delhi CM unveils tourism plan

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Aug 15, 2025 10:58 pm IST

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a tourism plan to enhance culture and spirituality, featuring a heritage circuit and a major riverfront development.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday unveiled an ambitious tourism plan to transform Delhi into a global hub for culture, heritage and spirituality, blending its historic grandeur with modern infrastructure to draw visitors from across the world.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Speaking to reporters after Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium, Gupta detailed a heritage circuit linking forts, monuments, museums and cultural centres into a seamless route showcasing Delhi’s rich past and vibrant present. A state-of-the-art Yamuna cruise service is planned, offering scenic river views alongside a regular Yamuna Aarti, modelled on revered riverbank rituals.

In a major cultural push, the government will also develop a 12-kilometre Chhath Ghat along the Yamuna, creating one of India’s largest riverfront spaces for spiritual gatherings. Expected to host lakhs during Chhath Puja and other festivals, it aims to be a major religious and cultural landmark.

Gupta said the projects will stimulate the economy while deepening visitors’ connection with the city. “With small but strong steps, we will create an independent, developed Delhi,” she said.

