Delhi Congress to prepare for fight on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi: Lovely

The Delhi Congress will launch its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on February 3, party chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said on Sunday even as the party was yet to announce any seat sharing formula with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — a constituent of the opposition INDIA alliance. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely said that the party will abide by the high command’s decision on an alliance with the AAP. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Lovely clarified that the party will launch preparedness to contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

He added that the Delhi unit will abide by the party high command’s decision on an alliance with the AAP.

Lovely said that the campaign will start as “Pratigya Diwas” at the Ramlila Maidan in East Delhi’s Geeta Colony. “Party workers from across Delhi will take an oath to be administered by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to defeat the party that has hit at the roots of democracy. All seven member of parliaments [of the BJP] are missing and they are not addressing the issues being faced by the people of Delhi. We will take oath to uproot them,” he added without specifically naming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP had won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2019 general elections.

HT reported on Sunday that the two parties were keen on seat adjustment for Delhi but seat sharing talks have hit hurdle for Gujarat, Goa and Assam.

When asked, the AAP spokesperson did not comment on Lovely’s announcement on Sunday.

On alliance talks with AAP, Lovely said: “AAP is a partner in the (INDIA) alliance. Whatever is decided by the high command on alliance with the AAP, will be acceptable to Delhi unit. But we have to prepare ourselves for all seven seats. Even if some seats are shared with the AAP, our party will work for INDIA’s win on all seven seats.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that even if the AAP and the Congress will contest as a united front, their defeat in the polls “is certain”.

“People of Delhi and the entire country have already made up their mind to reject INDIA alliance parties. After the Lok Sabha elections, both the Congress and the AAP will fight each other just as the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party accused each other after their alliance’s loss in the 2019 general elections,” Kapoor said.