Delhi continues to breathe ‘very poor’ air, AQI stands at 336

The air quality in the national capital continued to be ‘very poor’ category. According to SAFAR India, the air quality index (AQI) stands at 336 in ‘very poor’ category. As a result of the deteriorating air quality, haze had enveloped parts of Delhi early in the morning.

In the IIT Delhi region, the AQI stood at 329. The quality of air at the Airport (T3) and Mathura Road was also in the very poor category, with an AQI of 339 and 362 respectively(PTI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Delhi University area and Pusa, the quality of air was recorded as 'very poor' with AQI at 391 and 311, respectively at 7 am today.

In the IIT Delhi region, the AQI stood at 329. The quality of air at the Airport (T3) and Mathura Road was also in the very poor category, with an AQI of 339 and 362 respectively, as per the data at 7 am.This comes amid The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) stating that from November 1, only electric, CNG and BS VI-compliant diesel buses will be allowed to operate between Delhi and the cities and towns of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan falling in the National Capital Region (NCR). ""All state government bus services between any city/town in the state of Haryana and Delhi shall be operated only through EV/CNG/ BS-VI diesel buses w.e.f. 01.11.2023. This shall also be applicable for bus services being operated by State PSUs and private entities etc", the notification stated. “It feels a bit uncomfortable to breathe while running due to pollution now as compared to in the summer months. I face congestion. We need to remain careful and take all precautions”, a pedestrian in Delhi's Mayur Vihar told news agency ANI. “Since October, the air quality has worsened. I experience slight discomfort due to pollution during this period in the city”, a resident told the agency during morning walk. (With agency inputs)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON