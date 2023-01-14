Delhi cop dies in accident on Ring Road

A 59-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector was killed after his motorcycle was hit by an allegedly speeding car on the Ring Road between Rajghat and Shanti Van traffic signals in central Delhi on Friday night, police said.

The car driver banker was identified as Shokendra,34, (known by his first name) did not flee the accident spot, and was arrested. A case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code’s section 279 and 304A for rash and negligent driving causing death. at the Daryaganj police station.

The victim, Latur Singh, was posted at the Chandni Mahal police station. He was on his way to north-east Delhi to serve summons on person when the accident took place, police said.

The car and the bike involved in the accident were impounded for mechanical inspection by a team of automobile experts to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, they added.

“SI Latur Singh was going towards north-east Delhi to serve a summon to a person in a case, when the incident took place on Ring Road. Singh had finished his day’s emergency duty and would have gone back home, after serving the notice. He was in his uniform at the time of the accident,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan. She added that Singh was going to retire on January 31.

Police said Singh suffered multiple injuries to his head and other parts of the body. Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Shokendra works with a bank in central Delhi. .

“Sub-Inspector Mr. Latur Singh, posted at Police Station Chandni Mahal, passed away in a road accident near Shantivan Redlight last night, heartfelt tribute to him from the Delhi Police family,” the Delhi Police tweeted in Hindi.

Singh is survived by his wife and a son and a daughter. His family lives in Dayalpur in north-east Delhi. His last rites were concluded on Saturday. Many senior police officers attended his last journey and paid homage to him.

This is the second death of a policeman in Delhi in 10 days. On January 4, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sambhu Dayal was stabbed as many as 10 times by an alleged snatcher whom he had caught and was taking him to Mayapuri police station after a woman informed him about the snatching of her husband’s cellphone. Dayal succumbed to his stab wounds at a private hospital four days after the attack.

