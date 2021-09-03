Delhi cop’s wife killed, friend hurt in hit-and-run at Nangloi

A 53-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured after they were hit by an allegedly speeding car in outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Wednesday evening, said police The driver was arrested and the vehicle seized on Thursday.

The deceased woman was a Delhi Police sub-inspector’s wife.

According to the police, the two women were hit near Surajmal stadium in Nangloi.

“In her statement to the police, the injured woman said that the occupants of the car came out of the vehicle to check on them... She asked them to admit them to any hospital but the two returned to the car, reversed it and fled,” said a police officer, who asked not be named.

Police registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash or negligent as to endanger human life), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others) at Nangloi police station against the suspect, Deepak (22), a resident of Rajdhani Park at Nangloi.

During questioning, Deepak said he was learning how to drive when the accident took place, according to police.

“He lost control of the vehicle while driving and hit the two women,” the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parminder Singh said that the car belongs to Deepak’s relative and the police may also book the car owner and Tarun in the case. “Tarun knows how to drive a car. Knowing that Deepak did not know how to drive, Tarun should not have let him drive the vehicle in a public place. His responsibility in the case will also be fixed,” added the DCP.

DCP Singh said that since Deepak was driving without a valid licence, and did not help the injured women, the police are looking to convert the charges of death by negligence into culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Indian Penal Code’s section 304.

The deceased woman’s husband, Shri Bhagwan, is a sub-inspector in Delhi Police and is posted in the traffic police headquarters at Todapur.