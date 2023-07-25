Haryana lawmaker Gopal Goyal Kanda acquitted of abetment to suicide

A Delhi court on Tuesday acquitted Haryana lawmaker and businessman Gopal Goyal Kanda of abetting the suicide of a former 23-year-old air hostess of his now-defunct MDLR Airlines in 2012.

Haryana lawmaker and businessman Gopal Goyal Kanda. (Twitter)

Special Judge Vikas Dhull pronounced the verdict for the acquittal of Kanda and his associate Aruna Chaddha. Kanda and Chaddha were booked in August 2012 after the air hostess was found dead at her residence. A note found at the residence said she was ending her life due to Kanda and Chaddha’s harassment.

Chaddha was arrested while Kanda surrendered in August 2012. The two were initially charged under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).

The Delhi high court later dropped additional charges filed against them under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences). It granted Kanda regular bail in March 2014 on the grounds that Chaddha was released on bail a month earlier.

In their charge sheet in the case, the Delhi Police said Kanda was obsessed with the 23-year-old and pressuring her to return to his airline.