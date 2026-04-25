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Delhi court acquits man in brother's murder case, gives benefit of doubt

Delhi court acquits man in brother's murder case, gives benefit of doubt

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 03:31 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A Delhi court on Friday acquitted a man accused of murdering his younger brother in Nand Nagri in 2022, saying that the prosecution failed to prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt.

Delhi court acquits man in brother's murder case, gives benefit of doubt

Additional Sessions Judge Kumar Rajat was hearing a case against Rohit, who was accused in a case registered under IPC Section 302, saying that key prosecution witnesses did not support the case during trial and failed to identify him as the assailant in court.

In an order dated April 24, the court said, "In the totality of the circumstances brought on record by way of evidence, it is observed that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt against the accused Rohit qua offence punishable under Section 302 IPC".

According to the prosecution, it was alleged that Rohit stabbed his brother, Yash, with scissors following an altercation at their residence on September 17, 2022. Yash was later declared brought dead at the hospital.

"The prosecution has not laid the foundational facts to show that the accused had committed a crime against the deceased, so the defence of the accused is not material as the prosecution has to stand on its own legs," the judge said.

Holding that suspicion cannot substitute proof, the court said the prosecution had failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt and granted the accused the benefit of the doubt.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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