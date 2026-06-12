Delhi court denies bail to gangster’s wife in 2024 murder case

A Delhi court has denied bail to Zoya Khan, the wife of gangster Hashim Baba and one of the key accused in businessman Nadir Shah’s 2024 murder, observing that she had an active role in the conspiracy from arranging shooters to post-murder cover-up.

The court dismissed the first bail plea moved by Khan, also known as “lady don”, after she was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in the case on February 24 last year. (Photo for representation)

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The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of Patiala House courts on June 9 (Wednesday) and released on Thursday.

The court dismissed the first bail plea moved by Khan, also known as “lady don”, after she was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in the case on February 24 last year.

The court held that the offence was grave — a premeditated conspiracy to commit murder in furtherance of which the deceased Nadir Shah was gunned down in a public place.

The judge noted, “The allegations against the present accused disclose an active role in the conspiracy, including direct instructions to witnesses concerning the shooters, participation in the discussion of the plan, post-murder disclosure and cover-up efforts, supported by recovery of a firearm from her residence.”

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{{^usCountry}} The court observed that, although Khan had been in custody for more than 15 months, in a case such as this which involves strong prima facie case of conspiracy to murder and organised crime linkages, the duration of custody cannot be an overriding factor especially when there are apprehensions of influencing witnesses who can testify against Khan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court observed that, although Khan had been in custody for more than 15 months, in a case such as this which involves strong prima facie case of conspiracy to murder and organised crime linkages, the duration of custody cannot be an overriding factor especially when there are apprehensions of influencing witnesses who can testify against Khan. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Khan, represented by advocates MM Khan and Tarun Rana, said that the witnesses against her were planted by the prosecution and since trial in the case has not started yet, no fruitful purpose will be served by keeping her behind bars.

On September 12, 2024, 35-year-old businessman Nadir Shah, a CR park resident, was shot by two bike-born assailants outside the premises of the Sharx gym in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash, which he co-owned and operated. The accused persons fled the spot after the shooting.

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Shah sustained multiple bullet injuries and succumbed at a hospital.

The Delhi Police Special Cell initially registered a case under section 103 (murder) and 135 (assault or criminal force in attempt to wrongfully confine a person) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and later added section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (common intention) to the FIR, after investigation revealed a larger criminal conspiracy, involving planning, reconnaissance, procurement of illegal arms and execution by designated shooters, with alleged links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba.

The main chargesheet was filed in December 2024, against 14 persons, including Bishnoi and Baba, while the supplementary charge sheet named two more accused, including Khan, stating that she was actively involved in the conspiracy to murder Shah.

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In their charge sheet, police allege that Khan arranged the boys who went on to shoot Shah outside his gym and ensured their safety by coordinating their escape out of Delhi. The charge sheet states that Khan was part of conspiratorial meetings held to discuss the plan to kill Shah.

The court noted, “She (Khan) is alleged to have had direct connectivity with Sajid and Asim alias Hashim Baba, to have issued specific instructions to witnesses regarding the shooters, to have directed their movement…to have discussed the plan to kill Nadir Shah, and to have post-murder disclosure calls”.

The case granted the liberty to the accused to file a fresh bail plea in case of change of circumstances when charges are framed in the matter or if pending forensic reports are received.