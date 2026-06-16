A Delhi court has declined to grant anticipatory bail to a man accused of establishing sexual relationship with a woman under the false pretext of marriage, observing that he actively addressed her as his “future” wife since beginning to obtain her consent. Delhi court denies bail to man who lured woman with false marriage promise

In an order passed on June 9, Additional sessions judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi of Saket courts denied bail to the 34-year-old man, noting that he deliberately booked an accommodation offline to “avoid a digital footprint” and completely blocked the victim after 19 days of physical intimacy, indicating “deceitful intent harboured from the very beginning”.

The case is linked with a complaint filed with the Delhi Police on May 13 by a 23-year-old woman, working as a cyber security expert in Kerala. In her complaint, she alleged that she came in contact with the man through a dating application in April and had conversations in which the man explicitlyindicatedhis intention to marry her.

Subsequently, he allegedly convinced her to travel to Delhi to meet him. She alleged that he then established sexual relations and after developing sexual intimacy, blocked her, and vacated the accommodation.

Following her complaint, he was booked under sections 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means) and 351(5) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigation revealed that he had initially booked the accommodation through online, but due to an address discrepancy cancelled it, and then paid offline for a 19-day stay with the complainant.

In his bail plea, the petitioner claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case and that their physical relationship was consensual.

He accused the woman of emotionally manipulating him to extort money, further alleging that, when their relationship failed, she allegedly threatened to implicate him in false cases.

In its order, the court reproduced a WhatsApp chat transcript of the accused and the woman, where it observed that the petitioner could be seen “actively wooing the complainant”, referring to her as “future wifey”.

The court further noted that both of them are seen casually discussing marriage.

Noting that the allegations against the accused were “specific” and “grave”, the court said, “The applicant’s deliberate actions, from manipulating the accommodation booking offline to abruptly blocking the complainant after achieving physical intimacy substantiate the prosecution’s claim of a prima-facie case of false promise to marry made at the inception.”

The court noted that shielding the petitioner with pre-arrest bail would severely prejudice the ongoing investigation as his custodial interrogation was necessary for recovery of digital evidence.