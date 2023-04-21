Delhi court firing: Woman shot told debarred lawyer she would double his money

The woman who was shot at by a debarred lawyer at Delhi's Saket court complex on Friday is facing several cases of fraud, Chandan Chowdhary, DCP, Delhi Police told reporters, as quoted by news agency ANI. According to the top police official, the woman, identified as M Radha, had taken money from the attacker in the pretext of doubling it, related to which an FIR was filed against her in December last year.

New Delhi, Apr 21 (ANI): A woman sustained injuries during a firing incident at Saket Court, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“An FIR was registered in December in which the victim of today's incident is accused. The woman had taken money from the person (shooter) on the promise of doubling it, both of them had come to the court related to the matter. Several other cases of fraud are also lodged against the woman,” Chowdhary said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspected attacker was an advocate at the Saket court for a long time, Chowdhary said, adding that the (black robe) uniform he was wearing at the time of the incident belongs to him. He was debarred by the Bar Council. The top cop earlier told Hindustan Times that two persons, the woman and a lawyer, have suffered bullet injuries in the incident. Both of them were taken to nearest Max Hospital in Saket, where the woman's condition is ‘stable’.

“The accused escaped via the canteen back entry after firing 4-5 rounds. There is no law and order at the scene and teams have been formed to nab the accused,” said DCP South.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON