Delhi Police get 4-day custody of gangster Bishnoi

A Delhi court on Saturday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to four-day police custody in connection to the alleged supply of arms and ammunition to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang, police said.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Delhi from Gujarat on Thursday. (ANI)

The special cell had sought Bishnoi’s custody to conduct sustained interrogation to identify gang members and unearth further conspiracy.

The court after hearing the submissions via videoconferencing and going through the documents placed on record granted Bishnoi’s custody to the special cell.

Bishnoi was arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell on May 26, and was booked under the Arms Act.He is also under trial in various cases, including the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala last year.

