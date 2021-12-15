Delhi court grants interim relief to BJP's Sambit Patra in doctored clip case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra was on Wednesday granted interim relief in a case related to a doctored video of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal supporting the three farm laws that were recently repealed in Parliament.

A Delhi court stayed a lower court order directing registration of a first information report (FIR) against Patra for allegedly posting the doctored video.

On November 23, metropolitan magistrate Rishabh Kapoor had directed the Delhi Police to register the FIR and conduct a thorough investigation against the BJP Spokesperson, while allowing the application of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi. Patra had then moved the sessions court challenging the magistrate's order.

“The operation of the impugned order dated November 23 is stayed,” said additional sessions judge Sanjay Sharma said and listed the matter for further hearing on January 10, 2022.

While allowing Atishi’s plea, the magistrate had said the doctored video may have resulted in rioting like situation across the nation.

“The fact that the video was published on the Twitter handle of the proposed accused with the caption (Counting the benefits of the three farm bills) 'teeno farm bills ke laabh ginate hue... Sir jee', prima facie proves that the same was circulated with no intention but to cause the farmers to believe that Kejriwal is supporting the farm laws, which may have perpetuated the state of outrage with the protesting farmers and may have resulted in rioting like situation across the nation,” Kapoor said.

He further said a “thorough investigation” was required to be conducted considering the seriousness of the allegations and directed the SHO to register the FIR against Patra and initiate the probe.

The directions had come on Atishi's plea which claimed that the alleged video contained statements that were diametrically opposite to the stand taken by the Delhi CM and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in respect of farm laws and caused discontent and dissatisfaction in the minds of farmers.

(With inputs from agencies)