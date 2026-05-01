New Delhi, A Delhi court has granted bail to three persons accused of assaulting an advocate inside the Karkardooma court complex in April, saying that the investigation was almost complete and no further custodial interrogation was required.

Delhi court grants relief to 3 held for assaulting lawyer in court premises

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Additional Sessions Judge Surabhi Sharma Vats was hearing the bail applications filed by Uday Sethi, Rohan Kakkar and Rohit Sethi in connection with a case registered at the Farsh Bazar police station for allegedly assaulting the lawyer.

In an order dated April 28, the court said, "Investigation in the present matter qua the applicants/accused is stated to be almost complete. Custodial interrogation of the accused/applicants is stated to be not required. It is further stated that nothing is to be recovered from or at the instance of the applicants/accused."

According to the prosecution, the three accused allegedly attacked advocate Aman inside the Karkardooma court premises on April 7, causing injuries to his head with a pointed object.

The court was informed that the accused and the complainant were known to each other and that the accused were clients of the injured lawyer.

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{{^usCountry}} The prosecution opposed the bail pleas, submitting that the allegations were serious in nature and that the complainant had suffered head injuries in the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prosecution opposed the bail pleas, submitting that the allegations were serious in nature and that the complainant had suffered head injuries in the attack. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The applicants/accused persons Uday Sethi and Rohan Kakkar are stated to be young boys aged about 21 years and 25 years respectively and are also stated to be students. It is reported by the IO - one case against the applicant/accused Uday Sethi is the POCSO case previously lodged by the complainant only," the court said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The applicants/accused persons Uday Sethi and Rohan Kakkar are stated to be young boys aged about 21 years and 25 years respectively and are also stated to be students. It is reported by the IO - one case against the applicant/accused Uday Sethi is the POCSO case previously lodged by the complainant only," the court said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The counsel for the accused, however, argued that they had been falsely implicated and claimed the incident was a mutual scuffle in which both sides sustained injuries. It was also submitted that CCTV footage of the incident existed and the accused themselves were assaulted inside the police chowki within the court complex. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The counsel for the accused, however, argued that they had been falsely implicated and claimed the incident was a mutual scuffle in which both sides sustained injuries. It was also submitted that CCTV footage of the incident existed and the accused themselves were assaulted inside the police chowki within the court complex. {{/usCountry}}

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The investigating officer told the court the probe against the accused was almost complete, and the object allegedly used in the attack, stated to be a key, had been recovered and nothing further was required to be seized from them.

While granting relief, the court noted that all three accused had been in judicial custody since April 7 and that custodial interrogation was no longer necessary. "Without commenting on the merits of the case, considering the totality of facts and circumstances, the present bail applications are allowed," the judge said.

The court directed their release on furnishing personal bonds of ₹25,000 each with one surety of the like amount. It also imposed conditions that the accused shall not tamper with evidence, threaten witnesses, contact the complainant, or leave the country without prior permission of the court.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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