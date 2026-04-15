New Delhi, A Delhi court has granted five days' transit remand to the Telangana Police of two Delhi-based bank employees arrested in connection with a cyber fraud with a 74-year-old retired doctor in Hyderabad. Delhi court grants Telangana Police transit remand of 2 bankers in ₹68-lakh cyber fraud

Vaibhav Pal and Vinod Ram were produced before Duty Magistrate Aneeza Bishnoi after being arrested from Defence Colony, Delhi, on April 13.

The two were booked at the Cyber Crimes police station in Hyderabad under charges of impersonation, organised crime, cheating, forgery, and sections of the IT Act.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, A Sucharitha, was browsing Facebook when she came across a video of the "Union Minister of Finance" explaining that shares can be bought at a low price and sold at a higher price. She believed the advertisement to be genuine and invested a basic amount of ₹22,000 in the scheme.

Then the alleged "manager" of the scheme pressed her to deposit increasingly more money into different bank accounts on a short notice.

Sucharitha filed a complaint when she realised she could not withdraw her funds, which by that time had reached ₹68.39 lakh.

The court found the two accused to be prima facie involved in the alleged crime.

"It is pertinent to record that the manner and the scale in which present crime was alleged to be carried out reflects the gravity of the offense and grounds for transit remand are made out and found justified. Therefore, application stands allowed and transit remand is granted for the accused for five days," the court said in its order dated April 14.

The court directed the investigating officer to produce Vaibhav Pal and Vinod Ram before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Nampally, Hyderabad after medically examining them.

The IO said the accused will be accompanied by four police personnel to Hyderabad and they will depart from Delhi on April 15.

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