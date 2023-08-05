Delhi riots: Court orders daily hearings in conspiracy case

A Delhi court on Saturday directed that a day-to-day hearing will be conducted for arguments on charges in the larger conspiracy case regarding the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, in which Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain among others are accused.

53 people died and about 700 people were injured in the February 2020 communal riots in north-east Delhi. (HT photo)

“The compliance under section 207 CrPC qua all the chargesheeted accused persons is complete.....Hence, list the matter for arguments on point of charge on 11.09.2023 onwards for day-to-day hearing”, said additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat in his order.

The Delhi police had in the case alleged that the communal riots, which took place in 2020 in which approximately 53 people died and about 700 people were injured, was a result of a conspiracy which was allegedly formulated by the accused persons.

The riots had taken place while there were protests going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The court further directed that all the accused persons in the matter shall appear physically before the court from the next date onwards.

There are a total of 20 accused in the matter out of which two accused, Suleman Siddiqui and Amanullah have been declared proclaimed offenders.

The Delhi Police had registered a case against the accused under various sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Arms Act.

The Delhi police had filed the chargesheet in the case on September 16, 2020, which was followed by three supplementary chargesheets filed on November 22, 2020, February 24, 2021, and March 2, 2022.

The court, considering that the process of scrutiny of documents is completed, will now proceed with the matter by hearing the arguments of the prosecution on the point of framing of charges against all the accused on September 11.

