New Delhi, A court here has asked the Joint Commissioner of Police for the Transport Range in Delhi to conduct a fresh probe into an IGI Airport dog missing case, terming the earlier police inquiry "inadequate" and lacking "serious efforts".

Delhi Court orders Joint Commissioner to probe missing stray dogs case at IGIA

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Complainant and airport feeder Rashim Sharma told PTI that the case pertains to two missing community dogs, "Kaddu and Brownie", who have remained untraceable for over a month following their alleged illegal relocation from the airport's terminal 1 and terminal 3.

"The court has taken cognisance and expressed serious concern," she said.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Pranav Joshi of Patiala House Courts observed on Wednesday that the police's status reports were "inadequate" and reflected a lack of "serious efforts" to ascertain key facts, including the dogs' whereabouts and the role of those involved.

The court noted that although CCTV footage showed a person luring a dog into a vehicle, no clear conclusions were drawn.

The court observed that the investigating officer failed to get to the root of the matter and instead focused on questioning the complainants rather than the alleged perpetrators.

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{{^usCountry}} Flagging gaps in the probe, the court said even basic details such as vaccination and sterilisation records were not collected, though these "could be obtained within a short time". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Flagging gaps in the probe, the court said even basic details such as vaccination and sterilisation records were not collected, though these "could be obtained within a short time". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma said, "Despite specific directions from the court seeking detailed status reports on both dogs, only partial information has been submitted in Kaddu's case, while no report has been filed regarding Brownie," adding that this "raises serious concerns about the adequacy and intent of the investigation." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma said, "Despite specific directions from the court seeking detailed status reports on both dogs, only partial information has been submitted in Kaddu's case, while no report has been filed regarding Brownie," adding that this "raises serious concerns about the adequacy and intent of the investigation." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The matter has been posted for further hearing on May 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter has been posted for further hearing on May 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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