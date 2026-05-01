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Delhi Court orders Joint Commissioner to probe missing stray dogs case at IGIA

Delhi Court orders Joint Commissioner to probe missing stray dogs case at IGIA

Published on: May 01, 2026 07:21 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A court here has asked the Joint Commissioner of Police for the Transport Range in Delhi to conduct a fresh probe into an IGI Airport dog missing case, terming the earlier police inquiry "inadequate" and lacking "serious efforts".

Delhi Court orders Joint Commissioner to probe missing stray dogs case at IGIA

Complainant and airport feeder Rashim Sharma told PTI that the case pertains to two missing community dogs, "Kaddu and Brownie", who have remained untraceable for over a month following their alleged illegal relocation from the airport's terminal 1 and terminal 3.

"The court has taken cognisance and expressed serious concern," she said.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Pranav Joshi of Patiala House Courts observed on Wednesday that the police's status reports were "inadequate" and reflected a lack of "serious efforts" to ascertain key facts, including the dogs' whereabouts and the role of those involved.

The court noted that although CCTV footage showed a person luring a dog into a vehicle, no clear conclusions were drawn.

The court observed that the investigating officer failed to get to the root of the matter and instead focused on questioning the complainants rather than the alleged perpetrators.

 
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