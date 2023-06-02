Delhi court takes note of CBI charge sheet against Tytler

A city court on Friday took note of the charge sheet filed against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last month, for allegedly instigating a mob to attack a gurdwara in Delhi’s Pul Bangash area. Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (HT Photo)

According to the CBI’s charge sheet filed on May 20, Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurudwara Azad Market” on November 1, 1984, which resulted in burning down of the gurdwara and death of three Sikhs — Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Mahima Rai Singh took notice of the charge sheet and referred the matter to additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta as the case pertained to a former member of parliament (MP).

ACMM Gupta is likely to take cognisance of the matter and issue summons to Tytler on June 8. The agency has invoked charges under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153A (provocation), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder), 295 (defiling of religious places) among others.