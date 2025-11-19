Delhi courts, CRPF schools evacuated after threats; police say no bombs found

Four court complexes and two schools in the Capital received bomb threats early on Tuesday, police said, adding that nothing has been found so far and the call and email have been declared hoax. Bomb detection teams scanned all complexes; bar associations paused hearings as police probe a Germany-based mail account and hunt the prank caller. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

Patiala House Courts, Saket district court, Rohini court and Tis Hazari court were immediately vacated to conduct bomb checks. “We received an email stating bombs are planted in different courts. This included Delhi district courts. Around the same time, a PCR call was made by a man who said he planted bombs inside two CRPF schools in Dwarka and Prashant Vihar,” a senior police officer said.

The email, sent by user “jaish-e-mohammad@gmx.com” at around 9am, read, “Good Morning India, due to the continuous injustice to the people of Allah in Allah’s Court... this court...orders the bomb destruction of the court complex in Delhi Patiala Court. Rohini. Socket. The Dwarka court...is effective with immediate effect today. Order dated 18.11.2025 of the Court of Allah...”

Investigators said the email was sent by a Germany-based mailing service and they are trying to identify the accused. Advocate Anil Basoya, secretary of Saket bar association, said court work was suspended for the next two hours.

Advocate Tarun Rana, secretary of New Delhi Bar Association, said, “All necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the court complex were initiated and police and security personnel frisked the area effectively.”

“As of now, all court complexes and CRPF schools are being cleared. Bomb detection team and a bomb disposal squad are checking the premises. Crime branch teams have also been sent. Nothing has been found as of now,” said another officer.

Meanwhile, police said the PCR call was soon declared a hoax. An officer in Rohini said, “We have identified the address of the PCR caller but it was a fake address. The accused will soon be nabbed. He did it as a prank.”