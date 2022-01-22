Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi crime: Woman found murdered in Saket, husband hurt
delhi news

Delhi crime: Woman found murdered in Saket, husband hurt

Police are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the woman’s death and injury to her husband. A case was registered and investigations are underway
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (Getty Images)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A 50-year-old woman was found murdered and her husband injured at their home in south Delhi’s Saket on Friday night, the police said. The man has been admitted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said officers aware of the matter.

Police are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the woman’s death and injury to her husband. A case was registered and investigations are underway. The police were also probing the possibility of the woman’s husband allegedly killed her before trying to kill himself. They said that the preliminary inspection of the crime scene did not suggest the possibility of robbery at the house.

A police officer, who confirmed the crime, said that the couple lived with their children in the house. The children were not at home when the incident took place. The police were informed about the crime around 8pm.

“We are looking into the case. It’s too early to reach any conclusion on what exactly happened inside the house,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

RELATED STORIES

The injured man worked with a private company. However, he had lost his job some time ago. The woman was a homemaker, said the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP