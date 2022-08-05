Delhi daily Covid tally remains above 2,000-mark for third day, positivity rate at 12.95%
Covid-19 cases in Delhi remained above the 2,000-mark for the third consecutive day as the capital logged 2,419 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin shared by the government. It is the highest jump in daily infections in the last six months.
As many as two persons died due to related complications, as per the data, adding the positivity rate increased 12.95 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 6,876. Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark.
On Thursday, the city had reported 2,202 new infections and four fatalities in the span of 24-hours. While on Wednesday, Delhi had breached 2,000-mark as it clocked 2,073 cases and five deaths, according to the data.
With the fresh infections on Friday, the Covid-19 case tally in the national capital rose to 19,64,793, while the death toll reached 26,327.
U.P.: Woman with two minor sons jumps before moving train in Lucknow, all dead
A 36-year-old woman along with her two minor sons aged 8 and 2.5 years respectively jumped in front of moving train near Fatima hospital crossing here and died on Friday morning, police said. As per the police, the woman and her younger son died on the spot while the elder son succumbed to his injuries at the trauma centre of King George's Medical University.
Experts to deliberate on latest tech in road construction at Indian Roads Congress in Lucknow
Around 3000 engineers from across the world are likely to attend the 81st annual session of the Indian Roads Congress to be held in Lucknow from October 8 to 11 and discuss latest technologies in road construction. The Indian Roads Congress is the apex body of highway engineers in the country. According to officials, experts from America, Middle East, Singapore as well as from all states of the country are expected to participate.
Thane policewoman wins 2 silver, 1 bronze in Azerbaijan
A Sheetal Mallikarjun Kharatmal from the Thane Rural police department, woman Police Naik, won two silver and one bronze medals in the International Belt and Mask Wrestling Championship held in Azerbaijan. She won bronze in the International Belt Wrestling and silver in Mask Wrestling Championship that was held from July 28 to August 3 in Baku, Azerbaijan. She competed with participants from 42 different countries. Kharatmal was selected in the 55kg category amongst 13 players.
“Prabhat Pheri” organised by Department of Posts to sensitize public about ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
In an effort to sensitise people about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Department of Posts took out a “Prabhat Pheri” in Varanasi on Friday. Postmaster General of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav flagged off the Prabhat Pheri from the Head Post Office, Varanasi at Visheshwarganj and culminated at Namo Ghat (Khidikiya Ghat) on the banks of Ganga. Yadav said the department was playing a vital role in the campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
Sanjay Pandey’s favourite police officer taken off cases against Rashmi Shukla
Former city police commissioner Sanjay Pandey's favourite officer Sanjay Mohite, who handled some high-profile cases like the ones against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla and the independent MP Mohan Delkar suicide case, has been shunted out of Colaba police station. Police inspector Mohite has now been posted to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police. Pandey is currently in judicial custody in the National Stock Exchange phone-tapping case.
