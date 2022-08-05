Delhi daily Covid tally remains above 2,000-mark for third day, positivity rate at 12.95%

Covid-19 cases in Delhi remained above the 2,000-mark for the third consecutive day as the capital logged 2,419 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin shared by the government. It is the highest jump in daily infections in the last six months.

As many as two persons died due to related complications, as per the data, adding the positivity rate increased 12.95 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 6,876. Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark.

On Thursday, the city had reported 2,202 new infections and four fatalities in the span of 24-hours. While on Wednesday, Delhi had breached 2,000-mark as it clocked 2,073 cases and five deaths, according to the data.

With the fresh infections on Friday, the Covid-19 case tally in the national capital rose to 19,64,793, while the death toll reached 26,327.

