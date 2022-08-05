Home / India News / Delhi reports 2,202 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 11.84%

Published on Aug 05, 2022
With no fresh COVID death reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll in the city stood at 26,325.
The national capital reported 2,202 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 11.84 per cent, according to a bulletin by Delhi Health Department on Thursday.

There are currently 6,175 active COVID cases in the national capital. Further, 1,660 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours in Delhi taking the total recoveries to 19,29,874.

With no fresh COVID death reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll in the city stood at 26,325.

As many as 3,587 patients are in home isolation in the national capital while 386 patients are admitted to hospitals.

The health bulletin said a total of 13,303 samples were tested in the last 24 hours for COVID.

As many as 14,008 COVID vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours in Delhi of which 1,083 beneficiaries were of the first dose, 2,274 were of the second dose and 10,651 received the precaution dose.

