UP: Mega drive for Covid-19 booster dose on Aug 7

Published on Aug 05, 2022
“Covid infection has not been eliminated as yet and we need to stay alert. People should avoid going to crowded places if not necessary, and if you need to go out, use mask and maintain social distancing,” said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak
HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Mega drive for Covid-19 booster dose vaccination will be conducted in Uttar Pradesh on August 7, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday.

“Covid infection has not been eliminated as yet and we need to stay alert. People should avoid going to crowded places if not necessary, and if you need to go out, use mask and maintain social distancing,” said the minister while chairing a review meeting with officials in Lucknow.

“The government vaccination centres are providing covid vaccines free of cost and there is adequate stock of vaccines with the government. Vaccine is a strong safety shield against the covid infection and all eligible should get their dose,” said the minister.

Friday, August 05, 2022
