UP: Mega drive for Covid-19 booster dose on Aug 7
Mega drive for Covid-19 booster dose vaccination will be conducted in Uttar Pradesh on August 7, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday.
“Covid infection has not been eliminated as yet and we need to stay alert. People should avoid going to crowded places if not necessary, and if you need to go out, use mask and maintain social distancing,” said the minister while chairing a review meeting with officials in Lucknow.
“The government vaccination centres are providing covid vaccines free of cost and there is adequate stock of vaccines with the government. Vaccine is a strong safety shield against the covid infection and all eligible should get their dose,” said the minister.
-
Auto driver death: After fresh probe, auto stand operator, aides booked for murder
After two days of investigation into the death of a 26-year-old auto driver Subash Chandra Pal, the Lucknow police on Wednesday altered the charge of 'causing death due to negligence' with the charge of murder against an illegal auto-stand operator and his aides. Pal was bludgeoned to death over dispute behind illegal operation of the auto stand in Utrathiya locality under PGI police station limits on Sunday midnight.
-
New Parliament building 70% complete, Lok Sabha told
Construction work on the new Parliament building is 70% complete, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore informed Lok Sabha on Thursday. In a written response to a question from BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, Kaushal said the new Parliament building will be ready by November 2022 and the three common central secretariat buildings by December 2023. Last month, Hyderabad-based DEC Infrastructure and Projects emerged as the lowest bidder for the project.
-
Traffic advisory ahead of Cong protest in Central Delhi
Anticipating that Congress leaders and their supporters would turn up in large numbers in central Delhi and try to gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house during the scheduled massive nationwide protest over price rise and unemployment on Friday morning, Delhi Police have prepared an elaborate security and traffic arrangement plan to avoid any untoward incidents and traffic chaos, police officers aware of the development said.
-
Azam Khan in hospital after difficulty in breathing; stable
Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (74) was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday night after he faced difficulty in breathing. According to the medical bulletin released by the hospital on Wednesday, Member of Parliament Mohammad Azam Khan was admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital Lucknow due to pneumonia and difficulty in breathing. On Thursday, after necessary investigations, he has been kept under supervision of the critical care team.
-
Police still unclear on CM Bommai’s new commando unit
Even over a week after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the creation of a new commando unit in the state, the police are yet to get a clear guideline on what it will be about and what its role would be. While Karnataka has such a tactical unit, Bengaluru and Bengaluru city police commissionerates have launched their SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics). Even these units have been provided specialised weapons.
