Delhi Dental Council’s services to go completely online from Sept 23

The Delhi Dental Council (DDC), the statutory body responsible for regulating dental professionals in the Capital, has announced it will discontinue all offline services and shift entirely to an online system starting September 23. . As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi currently has over 14,390 registered dental practitioners.

According to officials aware of the matter, all operations such as registration of dentists, issuance of certificates, and renewal of licenses, will now be conducted digitally through the council’s portal, https://www.delhidentalcouncil.in

The DDC, established under The Dentists Act, 1948 and governed by the Delhi Dental Council Rules, 1951, oversees the registration, certification, and license renewals of dental professionals, including dentists, dental hygienists, and dental mechanics. As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi currently has over 14,390 registered dental practitioners.

“Earlier everything was done in an offline mode, but now we are making a full digital shift to simplify the process. Practitioners will no longer need to travel long distances to obtain their certificates,” said Dr Gyanendra Kumar, acting registrar of DDC. “The entire process, from application to issuance will now be completed online. After verification, the dental certificate will be available on the official website through individual login credentials.”

The shift aims to increase efficiency and accessibility for practitioners, many of whom had previously raised concerns about the cumbersome nature of manual processes. The move is also expected to reduce administrative backlog and delays, said an official.

Dr Kumar added that meanwhile, with the launch of the digital portal, efforts are underway to digitise the existing records. “A dedicated team has been tasked with converting historical data, including registrations and complaint records, into a digital format. The process is currently ongoing,” he said.

The formal launch event for the digital services will be held at the council’s new office premises at the Maulana Azad Institute for Dental Sciences (MAIDS) on September 23. The council had been operating from its previous office near Vikas Bhawan. While preparations are underway, the council continues to function as usual from its old address.