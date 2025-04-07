Delhi developing module to curb registry of disputed, restricted properties

The Delhi government is developing a dedicated module on prohibited properties, to prevent registration of disputed and restricted properties across the city, revenue officials aware of the development said. The revenue department is working on a paperless and faceless registration process for expeditious processing, reducing the backlog, reducing the cost of paper and its storage, and increasing public convenience. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

The move will ensure that properties flagged for civic violations, including those booked by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and those flagged by probe agencies will automatically be barred from registration by sub-registrars—effectively prohibiting a sale.

“Delhi has a significant number of disputed properties: those marked by sub-registrars, properties under MCD action, evacuee and enemy properties, gram sabha land, and properties under violation of Section 81 of the Delhi Land Reforms (DLR) Act, where agricultural land is misused for non-agricultural purposes. All these categories are either under litigation or restricted for sale, but despite this, many such properties have been registered in the past due to lack of checks. This module aims to plug that loophole entirely,” an official, not wishing to be named, told HT.

The prohibited properties will also include properties flagged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (I-T), Delhi Cantonment Board, and the Land and Development Office.

To be sure, properties left behind by individuals who migrated from India to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947 are called evacuee properties. These have been taken over by the government for management and redistribution.

“When the module starts functioning, the document registration system will fetch the details of the flagged properties as soon as the details of such properties are entered into the system for registration and will block it flagging the status listed by the department concerned,” a district-level official, asking not to be named, said.

Officials said that under the module, a unified database would be created for villages, localities, subdivisions and all 11 revenue districts, with a dashboard displaying all properties category-wise. Departments or agencies, such as the MCD and DDA will be able to update it in real time.

Paperless registration

The revenue department is working on a paperless and faceless registration process for expeditious processing, reducing the backlog, reducing the cost of paper and its storage, and increasing public convenience, officials aware of the development said.

“Under the paperless registration process, citizens will be able to enter property details and select or upload deed templates. They will be required to upload required documents, for which the details will be available online. After this process, the system will run a prohibited property check and if the property is clear; the user can then proceed further for registration. The sub-registrar’s office will verify the documents, including stamp duty to be paid, and sent for final approval. The sub-registrar will check the documents and fee details, approve the application and give an appointment to the applicant for registration,” a third official, not wishing to be identified, said.