Delhi Development Authority got 82 complaints over implementation of PM-UDAY

The Delhi Development Authority’s vigilance department has received 82 complaints over the implementation of the Prime Minister Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) scheme, minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The scheme was launched in 2019 to give ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital, and till March 10, 2023, 17,805 property owners have been given ownership rights, the minister said.

The scheme was launched in 2019 to give ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital, and till March 10, 2023, 17,805 property owners have been given ownership rights. (Representative image/HT Archive)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a written response to a question by AIADMK Member M Thambidurai on complaints received and action taken against officials, Kishore said, “DDA has informed that total 82 complaints have been received in its Vigilance Department in PM-UDAY Scheme since inception.”

Giving the break-up of the complaints, Kishore said 31 complaints were closed “treating anonymous/ pseudonymous due to non- owning by Complainant as per CVC guidelines”, another 31 were sent to respective branches for action as these were of “administrative nature”, 12 complaints were officers have been named, and eight where no official is named.

To a specific question about corruption in the implementation of the scheme, and whether complaints have been received saying that “those who are giving money are being registered and those who are not giving are being told that their papers are not complete”, Kishore said seven such complaints have been received.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about the complaints and allegations of corruption against officials, a senior DDA official said, “Several steps have been taken to streamline the system. The system has been made online to reduce interaction between property owners and officials. We have put in place standard operating procedure for getting the ownership under which we have simplified the process so that people can understand it easily. Our senior officials are continuously monitoring the process to ensure that files are cleared on time.”