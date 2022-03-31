Delhi Development Authority likely to hold draw of lots in mid-April for new housing scheme
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is likely to hold the draw of lots in mid-April for its housing scheme announced in January this year, senior DDA officials in the know of the matter have said.
Under the scheme, the land owning agency had put on sale 18,335 flats, which were returned by allottees of past housing schemes.
While the DDA has received 22,179 applications for these flats, a senior DDA official said if any of the flats remains unsold, even after waitlisted applicants are factored in, then those will be allotted on first come, first served basis.
“We are in the process of finalising the date for the draw, which most likely will be held in mid-April. We had extended the last date for submitting applications twice, as a lot of people couldn’t apply due to the third wave of Covid this January-February,” said an official, asking not to be named.
The official further said, “It has been decided that unsold flats will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Even those who have a flat — which is less than 67 square metres— in Delhi will be able to apply for these flats. The proposal in this regard was sent to the Union housing and urban affairs ministry recently. It will be implemented once approved.”
While a majority of flats in the scheme — close to 11,500 — are for the low income group (LIG), there are 205 flats in the high income group category (HIG) and these are located in Vasant Kunj and Jasola.
DDA officials said a majority of the unsold flats are in Narela, one of the three urban extensions planned by the land agency. Of the 11,452 flats on sale, 8,295 are in Narela. Rohini has around 2,003 flats, which were returned by the allottees of 2014 housing scheme.
-
Open borewells: Govt submits report to UPHRC
The state government has submitted a report to the Uttar Pradesh Human Rights Commission regarding the status of open borewells across the state. However, only Mahoba district's report carries complete details of the status of borewells. According to the report submitted the district magistrate of Mahoba, 8223 wells are in use in the district. All 445 borewells/ tubewells that were left abandoned have been covered, said the report submitted by the district magistrate, Mahoba.
-
Four nabbed after two die of suffocation in Delhi Jal Board sewage pit
A day after two persons died inside a Delhi Jal Board sewage pit in east Delhi's Kondli, Delhi Police have arrested three persons in connection with the case, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap identified the arrested persons as plant in-charge KP Tewari, supervisor Raj Kumar, and shift in-charge Mohammmed Haroon. On Tuesday afternoon, four persons had died inside a sewer in outer north Delhi's Samaypur Badli area.
-
Over 60% dengue cases untraced in Delhi, hurting mitigation work, say civic bodies
On March 29, 2022, SDMC issued a communication to hospitals, the department of health services and officials of the national vector-borne disease control programme red-flagging the issue. The problem, however, is not a new one. Several dengue cases have been untraceable in the last five years. The public health departments of civic bodies are also working to increase the reporting network of the hospitals.
-
Ground Water Conservation: UP to felicitate those who have contributed for the cause
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to hold a function to honour those who have contributed towards ground water conservation. UP's Jal Shakti and irrigation minister Swatantra Dev said this soon after a review of his ministry. The minister suggested involving school management and voluntary organisations for groundwater conservation. The date on which the felicitation function would be done is yet to be decided. Swatantra Dev is also the UP BJP chief.
-
Prayagraj police to slap Gangsters Act on criminal, aides for murder
Notorious criminal Raja Pandey, is presently lodged in Fatehgarh jail and the police have arrested seven others in connection with the recent murder of a contractual employee of education department after it came to fore that Pandey hatched the murder conspiracy from jail. Role of a police sub-inspector named in the FIR was also under scanner, sP trans Yamuna Saurabh Dikshit added. A resident of Karchhana area, Mangla Prasad Pandey, in his 40s was pursuing the case and Raja feared that he could be sentenced in the murder.
