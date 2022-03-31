Delhi Development Authority likely to hold draw of lots in mid-April for new housing scheme

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is likely to hold the draw of lots in mid-April for its housing scheme announced in January this year, senior DDA officials in the know of the matter have said.

Under the scheme, the land owning agency had put on sale 18,335 flats, which were returned by allottees of past housing schemes.

While the DDA has received 22,179 applications for these flats, a senior DDA official said if any of the flats remains unsold, even after waitlisted applicants are factored in, then those will be allotted on first come, first served basis.

“We are in the process of finalising the date for the draw, which most likely will be held in mid-April. We had extended the last date for submitting applications twice, as a lot of people couldn’t apply due to the third wave of Covid this January-February,” said an official, asking not to be named.

The official further said, “It has been decided that unsold flats will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Even those who have a flat — which is less than 67 square metres— in Delhi will be able to apply for these flats. The proposal in this regard was sent to the Union housing and urban affairs ministry recently. It will be implemented once approved.”

While a majority of flats in the scheme — close to 11,500 — are for the low income group (LIG), there are 205 flats in the high income group category (HIG) and these are located in Vasant Kunj and Jasola.

DDA officials said a majority of the unsold flats are in Narela, one of the three urban extensions planned by the land agency. Of the 11,452 flats on sale, 8,295 are in Narela. Rohini has around 2,003 flats, which were returned by the allottees of 2014 housing scheme.