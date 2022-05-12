Delhi development commission hosts consultation on solar policy

New Delhi: The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC Delhi), in collaboration with RMI India, co-hosted the ‘National Consultation on Delhi Solar Policy’ on Friday to frame Delhi’s new solar policy. The consultation led to recommendations like RTS installation mandates, streamlining of net metering processes, BTM storage, improving access to finance, fiscal incentives, promoting innovative business models, supporting the growth of virtual net metering (VNM) and Group net metering (GNM), etc. The stakeholders also outlined necessary implementation actions and milestones for solarising Delhi. The aim of the consultation was to establish a clear set of actionable next steps to make Delhi the national and global leader in rooftop solar adoption.

“The policy consultations organised regularly by Delhi Government have enabled us to gather a lot of valuable feedback from the stakeholders for formulating a new, effective, exemplary and robust solar policy of Delhi. Through rooftop solar installation, Delhi Government will explore innovative mechanisms to effectively manage peak load, which is also complementary to the growth of EVs in the city. The customer must be provided with continuous maintenance and proper functioning of the solar panels through the promotion of the RESCO model,” health minister Satyendra Jain said.

Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson, DDC Delhi said, “Over the last 5 years, Delhi has emerged as an environmental leader by becoming the only state to shut down all its thermal power stations, transitioning its entire industry to clean fuels (PNG), becoming the undisputed national leader for EV adoption etc. Delhi’s last Solar Policy of 2016 has laid the foundation for rooftop solar adoptions in the city with 83% of total rooftop solar capacity (230 MW) installed since 2016. The new solar policy will make Delhi the the solar capital of India and hopefully, a global case study for how cities can lead the rooftop solar movement. It will also create thousands of new green jobs as envisioned under Delhi’s Rozgar Budget,” said Shah.

Akshima Ghate, Managing Director, RMI India said, “Promoting rooftop solar is the first step in transforming consumers into producers of electricity and making them an active part of energy economy.”

Delhi government had presented a unique Rozgar Budget this year wherein a new solar policy has been envisaged with an objective of increasing the installed capacity of rooftop solar plants so that it can fulfil 10% of Delhi’s annual energy demand. The plan will also contribute to the creation of 40,000 new green jobs in this sector.