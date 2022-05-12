Delhi development commission hosts consultation on solar policy
New Delhi: The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC Delhi), in collaboration with RMI India, co-hosted the ‘National Consultation on Delhi Solar Policy’ on Friday to frame Delhi’s new solar policy. The consultation led to recommendations like RTS installation mandates, streamlining of net metering processes, BTM storage, improving access to finance, fiscal incentives, promoting innovative business models, supporting the growth of virtual net metering (VNM) and Group net metering (GNM), etc. The stakeholders also outlined necessary implementation actions and milestones for solarising Delhi. The aim of the consultation was to establish a clear set of actionable next steps to make Delhi the national and global leader in rooftop solar adoption.
“The policy consultations organised regularly by Delhi Government have enabled us to gather a lot of valuable feedback from the stakeholders for formulating a new, effective, exemplary and robust solar policy of Delhi. Through rooftop solar installation, Delhi Government will explore innovative mechanisms to effectively manage peak load, which is also complementary to the growth of EVs in the city. The customer must be provided with continuous maintenance and proper functioning of the solar panels through the promotion of the RESCO model,” health minister Satyendra Jain said.
Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson, DDC Delhi said, “Over the last 5 years, Delhi has emerged as an environmental leader by becoming the only state to shut down all its thermal power stations, transitioning its entire industry to clean fuels (PNG), becoming the undisputed national leader for EV adoption etc. Delhi’s last Solar Policy of 2016 has laid the foundation for rooftop solar adoptions in the city with 83% of total rooftop solar capacity (230 MW) installed since 2016. The new solar policy will make Delhi the the solar capital of India and hopefully, a global case study for how cities can lead the rooftop solar movement. It will also create thousands of new green jobs as envisioned under Delhi’s Rozgar Budget,” said Shah.
Akshima Ghate, Managing Director, RMI India said, “Promoting rooftop solar is the first step in transforming consumers into producers of electricity and making them an active part of energy economy.”
Delhi government had presented a unique Rozgar Budget this year wherein a new solar policy has been envisaged with an objective of increasing the installed capacity of rooftop solar plants so that it can fulfil 10% of Delhi’s annual energy demand. The plan will also contribute to the creation of 40,000 new green jobs in this sector.
Ludhiana | GADVASU-NRI student row: Student promoted to fourth year
The eight-month long standoff between NRI student and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) authorities ended following the intervention of the Veterinary Council of India. Sharing the information and relevant documents, student's father NRI Jaswinder Singh Khosa said action has been initiated against the university employee. The student thanked GADVASU vice-chancellor for reviewing the matter. Khosa said his son was rusticated on false allegations of leaking the examination papers.
Delhi: Man arrested for stalking, molesting teenager in Shahdara
A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking and molesting a 13-year-old girl in Shahdara's Mansarovar Park area, police said on Thursday. Video of one Irfan Khan, a resident of Nathu Colony area who works as a private accountant being beaten up by the public went viral on social media. Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram identified the suspect as one Irfan Khan, a resident of Nathu Colony area who works as a private accountant, and said he was rescued from the crowd and later arrested .
Two more held for firing at two brothers in west Delhi
Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the May 7 firing incident involving three shooters, who opened fire on a crowded road in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar, injuring two brothers -- one of them former chairperson of Keshopur Mandi-- while they were travelling in their car. Tyagi also suspected former Keshopur Mandi chairman Ajay Chaudhary of being involved in putting him in jail, the police said on Thursday.
Delhi govt to spend Rs140 crore boosting greenery, forests in Delhi
New Delhi: Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the state government approved a budget of ₹140.74 crore during the expenditure finance committee's meeting to plant 1 million saplings and restore the Capital's degraded forest areas. The ETF comprises ex-servicemen and officers of the territorial army who have been working to restore Delhi's southern ridge for the last two decades.
IAF sergeant arrested from Delhi for espionage
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have arrested a 31-year-old Indian Air Force sergeant for allegedly leaking “classified and sensitive” information about defence installations and service personnel to an agent of the “adversary country”, after being “honeytrapped” through a social networking site. Sharma was working as an administrative assistant at the Indian Air Force Records Office at Subroto Park in Delhi, the Delhi Police in a statement on Thursday.
