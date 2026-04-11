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Delhi draft EV Policy 2026 proposes subsidy up to 30,000 for e-two-wheelers

Delhi draft EV Policy 2026 proposes subsidy up to ₹30,000 for e-two-wheelers

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 03:57 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, People buying electric two-wheelers in Delhi may get a subsidy of up to 30,000 in the first year from the date of notification of the policy, under the draft EV Policy 2026 released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Delhi draft EV Policy 2026 proposes subsidy up to 30,000 for e-two-wheelers

As per the draft policy, for electric auto-rickshaws, the policy proposes a fixed incentive starting at 50,000 in the first year, and two-wheeler buyers may get up to 30,000.

According to the draft policy, eligible two-wheeler buyers will get 10,000 per kWh, capped at 30,000 in the first year, 6,600 per kWh up to 20,000 in the second year, and 3,300 per kWh up to 10,000 in the third year. The ex-factory price of the vehicle must not exceed 2.25 lakh to qualify.

For promoting electric auto-rickshaws, the policy proposes incentives of 50,000 in the first year, 40,000 in the second year and 30,000 in the third year. The benefit will be available for new registrations as well as the replacement of older CNG autos operating with Delhi permits.

According to the policy document, the Delhi government has invited feedback and comments from stakeholders and the general public within 30 days of its publication. Submissions can be sent via email to evpolicy2026@gmail.com or by post to the Joint Commissioner , Transport Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, at 5/9 Underhill Road, Delhi-110054.

The public has been advised not to visit office premises to avoid crowding, and objections or suggestions received after the 30-day period will not be considered.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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