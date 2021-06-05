Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Delhi eases lockdown rules. What will open from Monday

Arvind Kejriwal also announced several steps to deal with the possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced several relaxations in lockdown rules in the Capital. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced further relaxations in lockdown rules from Monday, June 7, as the national capital has witnessed a dip in the number of daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference, also announced several steps to deal with the possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If the coronavirus situation remains under control after resumption of these activities, more will be allowed in coming weeks,” Kejriwal said during the virtual press conference.

What's opening in Delhi?

1. Markets and malls being opened on odd-even basis between 10am to 8pm

2. Services of Delhi Metro will resume with 50 per cent capacity

3. Standalone shops will be allowed to open on all days

4. Private offices can function with 50 per cent of their strength but work from home or staggered timing has been advised

5. In government offices, all Group A officers will work while only 50 per cent staff of other categories will attend office

6. E-commerce services can resume

7. Status quo to be maintained on all other activities

Topics
coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
