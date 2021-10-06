Delhi: East corporation outsources Ambedkar sports complex for five years

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), has given its advance approval for outsourcing the Ambedkar Sports Complex in Trilokpuri for a period of five years. The company to which the complex will be outsourced will be responsible for its maintenance, security, operations and management for the duration and will pay ₹ 55,750 a month to the corporation, the officials said.

The EDMC mayor, Shyam Sundar Agrawal, said the sports complex comprises two indoor badminton courts, a football ground, a cricket ground and gym. “The agency will be responsible for infrastructure development and day-to-day operations. If the performance of the outsourced agency will be satisfactory, its contract period may be extended for another five years with the approval of the commissioner and mutual consent of both parties,” he said.

Echoing similar views, EDMC commissioner Vikas Anand said the company will be responsible for the maintenance, security, water and electricity, parking management, manpower and cleanliness of the premises. “Since the land and the constructed building belong to the EDMC, the outsourced agency will not have any right over the land or building. The agency, however, has been given a free hand to renovate and upgrade the premises of its own accord. But, all renovation and upgrade plans are required to be approved by the competent authority,” he said.

Anand further said the agency will have to provide free coaching to children studying in the primary schools of the EDMC. “They’ll also be allowed the use of sports and related equipment available in the sports complex. The agency will have to promote physical education and sports through new programmes and develop the sports complex as an institution of excellence. No social functions will not be allowed in the sports complex,” he said.