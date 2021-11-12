Delhi education dept gears up to launch deshbhakti classes for classes 6-8

New Delhi: More than a month after the Delhi government rolled out the Deshbhakti Curriculum for classes 9 to 12, the education department is now gearing up to launch the same for classes 6 to 8 in over 1,000 state government schools.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will hold an orientation for teachers of these classes next week. “SCERT is now going to organise a one-day orientation for the below-mentioned dates for Cohort 2 (classes 6 to 8) Deshbhakti Curriculum Nodal Teachers to apprise them about the Deshbhakti Curriculum and its implementation process. It is requested to all the school principals to allow the nodal teacher of only cohort 2 to attend the same,” the body said in a statement, adding that the training would take place on November 15 and 16.

On September 28, the Delhi government launched the Deshbhakti Curriculum for students studying in over 1,030 Delhi government schools in the capital to create “staunch patriots” instead of “money-making machines” in the country. Currently, the curriculum is only being taught in classes 9 to 12, and education department officials had said that it would be rolled out in the remaining classes once the schools reopen for them.

All public and private schools in the capital were allowed to resume in-person lessons for all classes from November 1 onwards.

Deshbhakti nodal teacher for Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya Sector-8 Rohini Deepak Kumar said, “It is expected that after the workshop concludes, Deshbhakti classes for junior wing may start from November 22 onwards. The workshop would include discussing the curriculum and the handbook with the teachers of these designated classes. Following the workshop, the nodal teachers will train others in their schools on how to conduct these classes.”

A senior education department official said they will release a detailed circular, and classes 6 to 8 would hold Deshbhakti classes November 22 onwards.

“Since classes 6 to 8 will have one Deshbhakti period everyday, we will be releasing a detailed circular very soon explaining all the classroom activities. The circular will also guide teachers on how to conduct these classes for the middle school students,” the official said.

