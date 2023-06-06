Home / Cities / Delhi News / Will probe whether national school games athletes poorly housed in Delhi: Atishi

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 06, 2023 11:49 PM IST

Harish Khurana, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, tweeted a video of a Delhi government school in east Delhi where these students were housed

Delhi education minister Atishi announced on Tuesday that the government would investigate allegations of poor stay arrangements for students participating in the national school games in the city.

Education minister of Delhi, Atishi, said that the government would investigate the issue raised. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Harish Khurana, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, tweeted a video of a Delhi government school in east Delhi where these students were housed. “Due to poor lodging arrangements, students participating in the national school games in Delhi have to sleep on the ground, not get proper food, and the students are experiencing numerous difficulties. The players have complained that neither proper sleeping arrangements nor food and drink have been made,” Khurana said.

HT spoke with some of the participants who were staying at the Delhi government school. Denny Sonkyrsian, a 23-year-old men’s shooting team member from Meghalaya, said, “Everyone is complaining. We were forced to sleep on the floor on the first day, and now, despite our complaints to management, they are forcing more than ten athletes to share a classroom.”

“The rooms are filthy and unsanitary. This is the national games, and we should have received better accommodations. There are even no proper restrooms for the athletes to use. The same goes for the women’s shooting and basketball teams,” another student said.

At a press conference, Atishi said that the government would investigate the issue raised.

