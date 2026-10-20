Delhi environment minister inspects anti-pollution measures in NDMC areas

New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday inspected various locations in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area to assess the on-ground implementation of pollution control measures. He also reviewed the installation and operational status of Anti-Smog Guns (ASGs) and water mist systems installed in high-rise buildings. Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (HT Archive)

As per directions issued by the Delhi government and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), pollution control measures are mandatory for commercial, institutional and hospitality buildings that are ground-plus-five floors or above and have a total built-up area exceeding 3,000 square metres. These measures aim to control dust emissions generated by construction and other activities at the source, Sirsa said.

Sirsa directed officials to take action against buildings, hotels, construction sites and other establishments found violating the prescribed standards. “Negligence in complying with pollution control guidelines would not be tolerated...pollution control efforts in Delhi must extend beyond the installation of anti-smog guns and water mist systems,” he added.

Sirsa said strict action will be taken against agencies and establishments concerned if violations are found during construction or demolition activities.

Restrictions on the entry of vehicles below BS-VI emission standard into Delhi are scheduled to come into effect from November 1. Sirsa also appealed to vehicle owners to comply with the regulations and refrain from bringing vehicles falling under the restricted category into the national capital.