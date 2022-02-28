Delhi: EV guide for residential areas out today

The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC), in collaboration with World Resources Institute, India (WRI India) will launch the ‘Residential Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Guidebook’ on Monday to simplify and enable the adoption of EV charging in residential areas of the national Capital.

Along with the guidebook, transport minister Kailash Gahlot will also inaugurate two EV chargers in pockets B and C, Vasant Kunj, installed under the Delhi government’s single-window facility. Heads of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), United residents’ welfare association (RWAs) Joint Action (URJA), Delhi, and The Federation of CGHS, Dwarka Ltd. will also discuss ways to promote EV charging in residential areas of Delhi.

“By launching this step-by-step guidebook, the Delhi government will become the first state government in India to make RWAs and residential areas an integral part of the EV movement. RWAs across Delhi have expressed their interest to the Delhi government in joining the EV revolution. This guidebook will facilitate that journey and enable the people of Delhi to access EV charging points in colonies all over Delhi,” said Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of DDC.

The guidebook details the importance of EV charging, the processes involved in planning, installing and managing EV charging stations in the parking space of the societies. It also addresses common concerns such as lack of space, capital investment, power load management etc.

According to officials, through this guidebook, the Delhi government seeks to encourage residents of all societies (old neighbourhood areas, planned colonies, DDA flats, cooperative group housing societies, government housing societies, employer housing etc.) to adopt EVs.

The Delhi government announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy in August 2020, with a vision to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in the city and to make Delhi the EV capital of India. The policy aims to improve Delhi’s air quality by driving the transition to electric vehicles, so that 25% of all new vehicle registrations in city can be those of EVs by 2024.

