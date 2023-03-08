Delhi excise case: AAP fears for Manish Sisodia’s safety inside Tihar jail

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Wednesday expressed fear over the safety of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who is inside the Tihar prison complex in an alleged excise case.

Sisodia had requested the court that he be kept in the meditation or vipassana cell inside the prison.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday claimed that Sisodia, who was arrested by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) in alleged excise case on February 26, has been kept along with hardened and violent criminals in jail number 1 inside Tihar prison complex, and expressed fears about the AAP leader’s safety. He claimed that it is a “conspiracy to kill Sisodia.”

“Manish Sisodia has been kept in jail number 1 of Tihar jail under conspiracy. Undertrials are not kept in jail number 1 where country’s most dangerous and violent criminals are kept who are prone to violence and murder. The court had ordered that Manish Sisodia will stay in Vipassana Cell, why has he been kept with hardened criminals despite the court’s order?” Bharadwaj asked in a press conference.

Sisodia was lodged at jail number 1 on Monday after a special CBI court sent him to judicial custody till March 10.

Sisodia had requested the court that he be kept in the meditation or vipassana cell inside the prison.

No immediate response was available from Delhi prison authorities over the AAP leaders’ charges.

The story will be updated when they respond.

In a separate press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Sisodia may be killed inside the prison complex.

“We fear that Manish Sisodia may be killed”, Singh said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor rejected the AAP leaders’ charges.

“Delhi’s jails are under the administrative control of the elected government of Delhi. Everyone has seen how former minister Satyendar Jain enjoyed special privileges inside Tihar. Now Saurabh Bharadwaj is claiming that Sisodia could be killed in the jail. The government has to be careful -- the jail comes under AAP’s control and they can do anything,” Kapoor said.

