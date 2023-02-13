Delhi excise case: Court extends Rajesh Joshi’s ED remand by 7 days

A Delhi court on Monday accepted the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) request to extend the custody of Rajesh Joshi by seven days in connection with the Delhi excise liquor policy case.

Joshi was taken into custody on February 8 by the enforcement directorate (ED) for his suspected involvement in the case.

Delhi Rouse Avenue court had remanded him to four days of ED custody on February 9.

ED had requested for an extension of Joshi’s custody for ten days to further investigate his role.

Advocates appearing for ED submitted before the court that Joshi is yet to be confronted with a few witnesses and interrogated further.

Joshi’s lawyer, submitted before the court that during investigations, Joshi had appeared before ED eight times and has already been confronted with the witnesses.

He further pointed out that the witnesses had earlier been called by the agency and have given their statements.

MK Nagpal, special judge (PC Act), after hearing the submissions of the parties extended Joshi’s custody till February 20.

ED had, on the last date, alleged that Joshi had been laundering money by raising fake invoices without supplying any underlying services.

ED had also pointed out that some new facts had come to light pursuant to further investigations for which he needs to be interrogated.