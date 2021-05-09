Delhi extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 17. All you need to know about curbs

The Delhi government on Sunday extended the lockdown for another week till May 17 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the Capital.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) first imposed restrictions to curb the movement of individuals in the territory of NCT Delhi from 10 pm on April 19 to break the chain of transmission amid an unprecedented surge in the number of infections.

Also read| Delhi has got SC-mandated oxygen quota only once, urge centre for more: Sisodia

After the review of the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, it was observed that "the positive cases, as well as positivity rate of Covid-19, is still very high and occupancy (Oxygen supported/ICU beds) in the dedicated Covid-19 Government & Private is also on the higher side," DDMA's order read.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also said that this time a strict lockdown will be imposed as the metro services, which were till now operational for essential service workers will also be suspended.

Here's all you need to know about the restrictions:

Delhi metro services shall not function during the period. "In the wake of revised guidelines issued today by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi, on the extension of Curfew in Delhi for the containment of Covid-19, the Delhi Metro services on all its Lines shall also remain suspended for passenger/essential services from 10 May till 5:00 AM of 17 May," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

Organising marriage ceremonies at public places, marriage halls, banquet halls, hotels and similar places is completely prohibited. The wedding ceremony can, however, be organised in court or at home with not more than 20 people. Movement for such occasions is only allowed on the production of soft or hard copies of the marriage card.

The DJ, sound system, tentage, catering or similar kind of services will not be allowed for the marriage ceremony, the order stated.

Also read| Madhya Pradesh: Man attends wedding despite testing Covid-19 positive, FIR filed

Following Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing a mask, social distancing is mandatory in all mandis, ISBTs, Railway platforms/Stations as well as at all shops which are providing essential goods & services during the curbs.

All other shops dealing with non-essential goods and services are to remain closed. All authorities concerned are required to ensure that no weekly markets are functioning illegally within the jurisdiction of respective District Magistrates, the order read.

E-pass is necessary for movement connected to essential goods and services. People going to get vaccinated or for medical emergencies are also exempt and will have to show a valid ID card.

Delhi on Sunday reported a decline in new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours after 13,336 people were found to be infected with the virus, in contrast to over 17,000 on Saturday. 273 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 19,344, according to the health bulletin.

The positivity rate in the Capital stood at 21.67 per cent on Sunday, the bulletin showed.