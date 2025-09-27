Delhi fails to learn flood lesson, to re-tile Yamuna ghats

New Delhi The Vasudev Ghat in the first week of September. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Delhi seems not to have learnt its lesson despite repeated flooding of the Yamuna banks, experts said, as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday said it plans to restart repair and maintenance work at Asita and Vasudev ghats of the Yamuna.

Heavy and intense spells of rainfall until September 6 caused the Yamuna to swell beyond the danger mark and submerge large portions of the floodplains, submerging DDA’s riverfront development projects of landscaped parks, cycling tracks and ghats.

The inundation not only damaged recent stone and brickwork, but also uprooted plantations and washed away decorative installations, such as signboards, small sculptures and pathways. Several stretches of brick paving cracked under the weight of receding water, while accumulated silt buried newly laid lawns.

Experts said that the recent inundation was not “flooding” but “river backflow” due to encroachment of its floodplains.

The repair project

Officials said repair works were necessary to restore public spaces, which attract visitors throughout the year.

The agency has planned to relay brickwork, concrete and fix signage at the ghats. DDA officials said they will be hiring a contractor for the works at Vasudev Ghat, where repair work has been estimated at ₹32.97 lakh, and at Asita Ghat, where repair is estimated at ₹46.7 lakh, in about two months.

“The work will include cleaning of the area that was submerged and is covered in silt now, followed by brickwork, relaying interlocking tiles and installing signboards and stone structures to restore the flood-affected ghat,” a DDA official said.

Vasudev Ghat near ISBT is spread across 16 hectares and was opened in March 2024. The riverside space was developed with over 2,000 native and naturalised trees, lush lawns, flower beds, and a 1.8km pedestrian track alongside a 1.3km cycle track. The site was designed with sculptures, pavilions and octagonal pavilions.

Asita East is spread across 200 hectares, from the Old Railway Bridge to the ITO Barrage, on the eastern bank of the Yamuna. The DDA has 90 acres in its jurisdiction and the remaining is with the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department. It has over 5,000 native trees of and about 3.35 million riverine grasses with a walkway and kids’ play area.

Experts issue warning

Urban planning experts have pointed out that repeated relaying of brickwork and concrete structures on the floodplain could lead to a cycle of annual damage and repair.

They warned that concretisation reduces the floodplain’s natural capacity to absorb excess water, forcing floodwater to rise higher during peak monsoon. This not only increases the risk of submergence but also adds recurring costs to the exchequer in the form of yearly restoration contracts.

Ravindra Ravi, a founding member of the People’s Resource Centre (PRC), said that the river needs space to breathe and swell and floods often occur when that space is taken up by human settlement.

“What we saw in Delhi was not even really a flood. It was the river backflowing because its floodplains are encroached. At Vasudev Ghat the water is going north instead of south because the floodplain is concretised. The depth of Yamuna is not much and the flow now is more, so it will spread towards its banks. But the banks have concrete steps and a concretised park, which will get flooded every time,” said Ravi.

Experts stressed that the repeated flooding underscores the importance of designing riverfront parks with the natural cycle of the Yamuna in mind.

“Floodplains are designed by nature to absorb excess water. Planting ornamental species that cannot withstand submergence is counterproductive. This should be treated as a lesson in using more flood-resilient species like riverine grasses and other native vegetation that can regenerate quickly. If designed sensitively, these parks can coexist with flooding,” said environmental activist Diwan Singh.