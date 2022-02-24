Delhi film policy: Subsidy, awards, single-window clearance system on the cards

New Delhi: The Delhi cabinet on Thursday approved the Delhi Film Policy, 2022, which provides a subsidy of up to ₹3 crore for film production in the city and incentivises hiring of local talents, with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia saying that the idea is to promote the national capital as a hub for modern filmmaking.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Sisodia said the city will also have a “Delhi Film Excellence Awards”, to recognise efforts of not just actors but even the lower rung crew members, and also host its own film festival. The policy also boasts a single window clearance portal for films.

“In order to enable inclusive growth through tourism in Delhi, the Delhi Film Policy 2022 was approved by the Cabinet today (Thursday). This is an extremely progressive policy which has been introduced after closely studying film promotion and tourism policies on a global scale to help generate jobs, boost various sectors of the economy, and instil a sense of pride among the people. This policy does not solely concern film promotion, but it brings together the entire world of cinema along with the hospitality, artist, and tourism and transport industry, as well as skill development related to film production,” said Sisodia.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal first announced the government’s plan to come up with a film policy on August 25 last year.

The latest policy also includes an “e-Film clearance portal” -- a single-window system for getting approvals from all agencies. “Over 25 agencies of Delhi, including DDA and police, have been brought together on the platform. Hence, there would be no need to run from one office to another. E-clearance approvals/rejections will be conveyed within 15 calendar days. If approvals are not given within the time frame, deemed approval would be given by Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) (the nodal agency for easing the approval processes for film production agencies) unless there is an unavoidable exigency. If filmmakers want faster approvals, a premium amount will be charged by respective agencies,” said Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s tourism minister.

Currently, filmmakers have to apply for separate clearances from each agency.

The government hopes to attract film production houses through participation in various local, national and international events, and hosting festivals and other similar events with the film fraternity.

‘Point system for subsidy’

Sisodia said the subsidy for films -- maximum up to ₹3 crore -- will range from 5%-25% of the line production cost and will be decided on a points system.

“This has been modelled based on similar provisions in European cities. Delhi has signed several sister-city agreements with Moscow, along with German and Japanese cities. Producers from such cities will also be suitably incentivised under this policy. Delhi Film Fund, endowed with an initial allocation of ₹50 crore, shall be established for branding Delhi as a national and international tourism destination from a film promotion point of view. A Delhi Film Card, costing ₹1 lakh, shall be introduced to offer special deals and packages to filmmakers/production agencies. Tourism and hospitality companies will be empanelled under the policy with the tourism department. Those in possession of the Delhi Film Card shall be offered a package of discounted services like travel within Delhi, logistics, accommodation and security, personnel management at Delhi locations,” the minister explained.

Besides, a Film Shooting Promotion Cell will be established within Delhi Tourism, said Sisodia, adding that a Film Facilitation Committee, Film Development Cell and a Film Advisory Board will also be constituted to ensure ease of filmmaking in Delhi.

