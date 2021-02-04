Delhi: FIR against two children’s homes for abuse against inmates
The Delhi Police on Thursday said that it has registered a first information report (FIR) against violations in two children’s homes in south Delhi after receiving a complaint from the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).
While one of these homes is for girls, the other is for boys, said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south).
“The complaints are regarding sexual abuse against children in the two homes as well as other violations such as using children for wrong activities and misusing their facilities,” Thakur said.
Also Read | 8 held in K’taka for sexually assaulting teen for 5 years
The DCP said that the complaints were about abuse against more than one child at each of the two homes.
The officer said that the FIR was registered under Juvenile Justice Act and Section 188 (disobedience to an order passed by a government servant) of the Indian Penal Code at Mehrauli police station.
“The NCPCR had submitted a complaint after inspection of the two homes in October. We have now registered an FIR based on their findings,” said the DCP.
HT reached out to the two homes to seek their response to the allegations and learnt that both were run by the same management. “The NCPCR did ask us for some documents in October and we submitted them. But they have neither given us any inspection report despite repeated requests, nor have we heard from the police so far,” said the programme in-charge for both the homes.
HT is reaching out to NCPCR for their response.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: FIR against two children’s homes for abuse against inmates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Key borders remain closed, traffic in Delhi diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As temperature rises, Delhi to receive light rain today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt asks DTC to return buses given as 'special hire' to Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: For the inner hipster in you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD forecasts rain today and hotter days till Feb 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Of 18,000 beneficiaries, only 7,000 get Covid-19 shots in Capital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protest, blockades: Locals have to take long way home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
166k students in Delhi fell off grid as schools moved online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt will help find missing farmers: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt orders DTC to withdraw buses given to police on special hire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police register cases against social media users for peddling ‘misinformation’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Increased police blockades cut protesters off from toilets, water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court dismisses Jamia varsity plea seeking FIRs against cops for Dec violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most North MCD staffers to continue strike till all salary dues are cleared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox