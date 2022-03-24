Delhi: Fire breaks out at pandal in Rohini, 12 tenders at spot

A fire broke out at a pandal in the Rohini area of Delhi on Thursday. As many as 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Images and clippings showed heavy plumes of smoke billowing out of the spot. According to reports, strong winds led to the spread of the fire.

Officials said a call was received about a fire near the CNG station, Sector 11 of Rohini, at 1.48pm.

Further details awaited.

