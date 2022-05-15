Delhi Fire Department confirms 'Narela Blaze under complete control'
After hours of struggle, the fire at Narela's plastic granulation factory in Delhi has been brought 'under complete control', the Delhi fire Department confirmed on Sunday.
The factory had caught fire on Saturday night.
"The fire was caused due to the short circuit. Here, no casualties and reports of injury have been reported," confirmed Station Officer of Delhi Fire Department, Om Prakash.
"We received a call at 9.10 PM on Saturday and we medium the call on the spot where 20 fire tenders were already working. We relieved them at 3 AM. This time, eight fire tenders were available here," he added.
According to Prakash, the fire was caused due to short circuit and other potential causes of the fire are yet to be ascertained.
Earlier in the day, the fire that was declared to fall under the "medium category" did not douse off completely as the water could not reach "small pockets" of the factory and it caught the fire again.
The officials had also reported that the problems in the operation arose due to the "small pockets" and high depth of the building.
Notably, 22 fire tenders rushed to the spot initially at night after the fire broke out and the officials found that no person was trapped inside the factory.
